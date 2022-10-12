Home Cities Bengaluru

Two workers die as roof collapses at Hoodi Circle

The deceased are identified as Jainuddin (30) and Armaan (24), both from Bihar.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two labourers died, while three others were rescued from the debris, after the roof of a building that was being demolished collapsed near Hoodi Circle in Mahadevapura police limits at 8.30 am on Tuesday. The injured have been shifted to hospital. Heavy rain on Monday is said to have softened the roof, making it unstable.

The deceased are identified as Jainuddin (30) and Armaan (24), both from Bihar. The labourers, who had camped near the building till the the demolition was completed, were sleeping inside since it was raining, when the roof reportedly collapsed. The two are said to have died in their sleep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp