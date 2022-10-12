Two workers die as roof collapses at Hoodi Circle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two labourers died, while three others were rescued from the debris, after the roof of a building that was being demolished collapsed near Hoodi Circle in Mahadevapura police limits at 8.30 am on Tuesday. The injured have been shifted to hospital. Heavy rain on Monday is said to have softened the roof, making it unstable.

The deceased are identified as Jainuddin (30) and Armaan (24), both from Bihar. The labourers, who had camped near the building till the the demolition was completed, were sleeping inside since it was raining, when the roof reportedly collapsed. The two are said to have died in their sleep.

