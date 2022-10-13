Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University stir subsides, authorities to bring changes by Nov-end

Students sat in protest earlier this week, after a speeding BMTC bus struck down a first-year university student within the campus.

Published: 13th October 2022

Students sit in protest, seeking a ban on public vehicles inside the campus, after a student was critically injured after being struck by a bus recently, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The protest by students at the Bangalore University campus finally subsided on Wednesday evening, after assurances were given to varsity staff and students that the required measures would be implemented by the end of November.

Students sat in protest earlier this week, after a speeding BMTC bus struck down a first-year university student within the campus. With several issues emerging since the initial protest, including the detention and later release of some student leaders, and with another accident occurring on the road, staff joined the protest too. This prompted the police to take steps to ease tensions, including the temporary barricading of roads meandering through the campus.

Meanwhile, during a meeting headed by DCP (West) Laxman B Nimbargi, the demands of students and staff were heard by representatives of Bengaluru Traffic Police, BBMP and BMTC.  The meeting resulted in assurances that several short-term measures will be met by the end of next month.

The measures include providing lighting to the entire campus, reinstalling speedbreakers that were allegedly removed as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, installing rumble strips at every hump on the roads in the campus, and setting up of 150 barricades to prevent speeding, among others.

“We also want a student safety committee established on the likes of the sexual harassment prevention and anti-ragging committees in the university,” said Lokesh Ram, vice-president of the BU PG and Research Scholars Federation. Meanwhile, on the subject of public entry into the campus, according to Lokesh, a solution is being worked out.

