Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to Karnataka HC: Cleared 55-60 encroachments in one month

According to the status report, as on October 1, a total of 2,666 encroachments have been identified by the BBMP, which include 40 new ones identified in September.

Published: 13th October 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP filed a status report before the Karnataka High Court, stating that it has identified 40 new encroachments on Storm Water Drains (SWDs) in September, while removing 55-60 encroachments in last one month. 

M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Storm Water Drain Wing (BBMP), filed the status report before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, in response to the directions issued by the court on September 12. He stated that the BBMP has to remove 504 encroachments. On September 12, the court had directed the BBMP to file a status report of the work undertaken on the removal of encroachments on the SWDs. 

According to the status report, as on October 1, a total of 2,666 encroachments have been identified by the BBMP, which include 40 new ones identified in September. Out of a total 2,666 surveyed cases, encroachments on 2,052 has been removed as on October 11.

Out of the remaining 614, 504 are yet to be removed, while encroachments in 110 cases are subject of pending matters, before the forums or are protected by the order of the High Court or which requires re-survey. Since the last date of hearing held on September 12, 55-60 encroachments have been cleared, the status report said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp