BBMP to Karnataka HC: Cleared 55-60 encroachments in one month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP filed a status report before the Karnataka High Court, stating that it has identified 40 new encroachments on Storm Water Drains (SWDs) in September, while removing 55-60 encroachments in last one month.

M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Storm Water Drain Wing (BBMP), filed the status report before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, in response to the directions issued by the court on September 12. He stated that the BBMP has to remove 504 encroachments. On September 12, the court had directed the BBMP to file a status report of the work undertaken on the removal of encroachments on the SWDs.

According to the status report, as on October 1, a total of 2,666 encroachments have been identified by the BBMP, which include 40 new ones identified in September. Out of a total 2,666 surveyed cases, encroachments on 2,052 has been removed as on October 11.

Out of the remaining 614, 504 are yet to be removed, while encroachments in 110 cases are subject of pending matters, before the forums or are protected by the order of the High Court or which requires re-survey. Since the last date of hearing held on September 12, 55-60 encroachments have been cleared, the status report said.

BENGALURU: The BBMP filed a status report before the Karnataka High Court, stating that it has identified 40 new encroachments on Storm Water Drains (SWDs) in September, while removing 55-60 encroachments in last one month. M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Storm Water Drain Wing (BBMP), filed the status report before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, in response to the directions issued by the court on September 12. He stated that the BBMP has to remove 504 encroachments. On September 12, the court had directed the BBMP to file a status report of the work undertaken on the removal of encroachments on the SWDs. According to the status report, as on October 1, a total of 2,666 encroachments have been identified by the BBMP, which include 40 new ones identified in September. Out of a total 2,666 surveyed cases, encroachments on 2,052 has been removed as on October 11. Out of the remaining 614, 504 are yet to be removed, while encroachments in 110 cases are subject of pending matters, before the forums or are protected by the order of the High Court or which requires re-survey. Since the last date of hearing held on September 12, 55-60 encroachments have been cleared, the status report said.