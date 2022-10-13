Cinema D’ italia

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This city is playing host to a one of a kind film festival this week, where Bengalureans get to savour the best of Italian cinema. Between the 12th and 15th of this month, cinephiles in the city get to enjoy half-a-dozen Italian movies, cherry picked by the Academy of Italian Cinema - David di Donatello Awards at the ‘Italian Screens’ film festival. An initiative by the newly established office of the Consulate of Italy in Bengaluru, the festival aims to foster stronger cultural ties between India and Italy as part of a multi-faceted bilateral partnership between the two countries.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (of Italy) has always considered the strategic value of audiovisuals as one of the best ways to portray Made in Italy abroad and promote Italian excellence,” explains Lorenzo Angeloni, Italy’s ambassador to India and Nepal. “We have therefore decided to enhance Italian Screens in India as a celebration of the extraordinary ‘Nation branding be IT ’ campaign.”

Presented in Italian with English subtitles, the festival includes a diverse lineup of movies such as The Inner Cage by Leonardo Di Costanzo, acclaimed documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore, which celebrates the life and legacy of the Italian composer Ennio Morricone and the biographical drama The King of Laughter (Qui ridoio) by Mario Martone, based on the life of Neapolitan actor and comedy playwright Eduardo Scarpetta.

The Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru, Alfonso Taliaferri, hopes the lineup showcases what Italian cinema has to offer to the rest of the world. “We are trying to showcase the diversity of Italian cinema. In our opinion, Italian cinema is made up of quality films.

In our opinion, we are great craftsmen of cinema. Italian cinema is mainly known for the great films of the past, but we continue to produce quality cinema every year. For this festival, we have selected six movies that have participated in the David di Donatello Awards. We believe these movies represent what Italy has to offer in terms of excellence in cinemas today,” he says. (Film enthusiasts can enjoy Italian Screens through PVR Cinemas at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield Main Road, between 12th and 15th October.)

DID YOU KNOW?

The origin of the word paparazzi, is derived from Federico Fellini Fellini’s legendary 1960 film, La Dolce Vita, Italian for ‘The Sweet Life’. The character, Paparazzo, the news photographer played by Walter Santesso, is credited for the word paparazzi, now used to describe intrusive photographers.

The term ‘Spaghetti Western’ was coined by Spanish journalist Alfonso Sánchez to describe low-budget Western films shot in Italy’s Cinecittà studios and at locations in the south of the country, usually produced by Italian filmmakers. Some of the most well-known Spaghetti Westerns include Django (1966), The Good, The Bad And the Ugly (1966) and Once Upon a Time in The West (1968).

BENGALURU: This city is playing host to a one of a kind film festival this week, where Bengalureans get to savour the best of Italian cinema. Between the 12th and 15th of this month, cinephiles in the city get to enjoy half-a-dozen Italian movies, cherry picked by the Academy of Italian Cinema - David di Donatello Awards at the ‘Italian Screens’ film festival. An initiative by the newly established office of the Consulate of Italy in Bengaluru, the festival aims to foster stronger cultural ties between India and Italy as part of a multi-faceted bilateral partnership between the two countries. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (of Italy) has always considered the strategic value of audiovisuals as one of the best ways to portray Made in Italy abroad and promote Italian excellence,” explains Lorenzo Angeloni, Italy’s ambassador to India and Nepal. “We have therefore decided to enhance Italian Screens in India as a celebration of the extraordinary ‘Nation branding be IT ’ campaign.” Presented in Italian with English subtitles, the festival includes a diverse lineup of movies such as The Inner Cage by Leonardo Di Costanzo, acclaimed documentary Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore, which celebrates the life and legacy of the Italian composer Ennio Morricone and the biographical drama The King of Laughter (Qui ridoio) by Mario Martone, based on the life of Neapolitan actor and comedy playwright Eduardo Scarpetta. The Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru, Alfonso Taliaferri, hopes the lineup showcases what Italian cinema has to offer to the rest of the world. “We are trying to showcase the diversity of Italian cinema. In our opinion, Italian cinema is made up of quality films. In our opinion, we are great craftsmen of cinema. Italian cinema is mainly known for the great films of the past, but we continue to produce quality cinema every year. For this festival, we have selected six movies that have participated in the David di Donatello Awards. We believe these movies represent what Italy has to offer in terms of excellence in cinemas today,” he says. (Film enthusiasts can enjoy Italian Screens through PVR Cinemas at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield Main Road, between 12th and 15th October.) DID YOU KNOW? The origin of the word paparazzi, is derived from Federico Fellini Fellini’s legendary 1960 film, La Dolce Vita, Italian for ‘The Sweet Life’. The character, Paparazzo, the news photographer played by Walter Santesso, is credited for the word paparazzi, now used to describe intrusive photographers. The term ‘Spaghetti Western’ was coined by Spanish journalist Alfonso Sánchez to describe low-budget Western films shot in Italy’s Cinecittà studios and at locations in the south of the country, usually produced by Italian filmmakers. Some of the most well-known Spaghetti Westerns include Django (1966), The Good, The Bad And the Ugly (1966) and Once Upon a Time in The West (1968).