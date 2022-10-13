Home Cities Bengaluru

Four held for murder

The Kalasipalya police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kalasipalya police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man. The arrested are Asif, Muneer, Salman and Siraj. The victim is Dominic G of Ejipura. Police said Dominic, an unemployed youth, was attacked by unidentified youths at the Kanakapura bus stop in Kalasipalya in the wee hours of October 8.

The night-beat police had dropped Dominic at a friend’s house as he was found in an inebriated state and there were no external injuries. However, he succumbed at his friend’s residence in the morning. “Four people were arrested. It is said that Dominic asked them to give ganja and it led to an altercation following which they attacked him with a blunt weapon,” the police added. 

