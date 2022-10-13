Lifestyle changes to curb Gynecological cancers

Dr Jayashree Nagaraj Bhasgi By

Express News Service

Gynecological cancers are cancers of the entire reproductive tract in the female uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries, vagina and vulva. So any woman is at risk of developing a gynecological cancer. Analysing the modifiable lifestyle risk factors for gynecological cancers, there is growing evidence that supports obesity’s involvement in these cancers. Obesity has tripled in women from 1975 to 2016 when WHO declared it as a non communicable disease pandemic.

Higher BMI values correlated with significant increase in death rates from gynecological cancers despite the availability of improved treatment modalities. It is seen that inflammatory mediators in fat tissue may predispose to altered cancer biology and disease promotion.

Obesity along with high blood pressure, high blood sugar levels, low levels of good cholesterol are components of metabolic syndrome that has been associated with cancers, especially uterine cancer. Smoking is another risk factor, which increases the risk of such cancers. Smoking weakens the immune system and as a result of which, the byproduct of tobacco, acting as a chemical carcinogen, makes one susceptible to HPV ( human papilloma virus) infection in the cervix.

High-risk sexual behaviours (HRSB), which are hazardous behaviours such as multiple sexual partners, premarital sex and unprotected sex, exposes the partners to sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, HPV infections and genital warts, which are some of the added risk factors that lead to gynecological cancers.

Lifestyle modification that can be done are to prevent obesity, to avoid HRSB, smoking and thereby reduce the incidence of these cancers and to have a better quality of life. Like many chronic conditions, obesity is preventable by dietary modifications and exercising.

By modifying eating habits to include fruits and vegetables every day – as they contain higher nutrients and fibre – makes one feel full with fewer calorie intake. It’s good to avoid refined food productsm, which quickly increase glucose levels in the blood and makes a sedentary person more prone to diabetes and obesity .

Avoid processed foods packed with calories and reducr sugar consumption, which includes sugary beverages, cakes, cookies, ice creams etc. Unsweetened beverages are better or limit sugar intake to not more than four teaspoons a day. Artificial sweeteners are better avoided. Healthy fats like nut oils and olive oils are better. 20% to 35% of daily calories should be healthy fats. Saturated fats are better avoided. Eating a plant-based diet has been associated with greater overall health and much lower rates of obesity. Try to develop a habit of exercising regularly. Most national and international guidelines recommend that an average adult get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity per week or 30 minutes of exercise per day, five days a week. Brisk walking is the best exercise for maintaining a healthy weight with a BMI of less than 30. Yoga, tai chi, meditation and music relaxes one and reduces chronic stress hormones, which are associated with stress induced obesity and helps with weight reduction.

A good eight-hour sleep reduces the chances of becoming obese.

Regular screening for cervical cancers by Pap test and getting anti-HPV vaccine is recommended. Usage of barrier contraception to prevent STD and birth control pills is advised. Getting oneself examined by a gynecologist regularly, especially when there is a family history of a close relative with gynecological cancers is recommended.

Dr Jayashree Nagaraj Bhasgi, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bengaluru

