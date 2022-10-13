Speaking out

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, who was in the city to premiere the short film We Need to Talk, shares some personal anecdotes about what consent means to her and why she has been missing from the silver screen

When actor Parvathy Thiruvothu walked into room full of people during the Bengaluru premiere of Tinder’s short film We Need to Talk, which speaks about consent and safety during dating, audience were sure that the conversation would be surrounding consent. However, outspoken that she is, she assured that the discussion would go beyond that . And that is what happened. Taking thread from the short film,Thiruvothu asserted that consent does not just limit to just sexual relationships, it can be about anything. “From my experience I felt being a child.

I remember how uncomfortable I felt being pushed to do something for entertainment. For example, when an aunty would pick me up and smother me with kisses, I felt I could not tell my parents that I felt uncomfortable because they would be like ‘don’t be rude’,” says Thiruvothu, while speaking to CE. However, she believes things are changing and people are becoming more sensitive towards it. “What I am seeing differently now is that be it my brother or my friends, who have children of different ages, they all listen and go through the awkwardness to tell the person that the child is not feeling comfortable,” says the actor, who calls Bengaluru one of her favourite places.

“I did lovely films in this city and my best friends live here. It is always nice,” she adds. Coming from the film fraternity and being a member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), she has been extremely vocal about objectionable content that the industry produces. “This comes across as what the producers tell you when you ask them why this story again or why this formula again. One of the reasons they say is that the audience does not want to feel so deep. Let’s make them happy.

This habit of dumping down on the audience happens a lot behind the scenes, which is something a group of art vigilantes have been fighting against,” says Thiruvothu, adding that those formulae accomplish nothing except dumbing down the overall intelligence of the project. She further adds, “Also the trend of keeping a particular song with certain lyrics sort of cements the notion of entitlement. It’s all about normalising here.

Art for the sake of art or to separate the art from the artist are a complete waste of time.” Thiruvothu is not just raising voice against what she does not feel is right, but also has given good movies like Maryan, Uyare, Virus, and Charlie, to name a few. But she has been missing from the big screen for quite some time. “I recently finished shooting for seven films. The nature of this job is that even if multiple films are shot and produced, each project takes its own time to release,” says the actor who was last seen in the movie Puzhu, with Mammootty.

