Auto unions demand more profit for drivers

BENGALURU: Following penalty on aggregator autorickshaws drivers and action against them, the Transport Department claimed that it did not penalise any driver for using the application but for refusing the ride. However, those who depend on the economical and easy mode of transport continue to suffer.The department has been flooded with complaints from citizens about aggregators allegedly overcharging them. Some of the complainants stated that the minimum fare for 2km was Rs50, and now in the last few weeks, it has doubled to Rs100-Rs150. The rate fixed by the government is Rs30 for 2km for autorickshaws. According to the Transport Department, they are plying illegally.

Despite the government issuing an order, banning their service, the aggregators continue to operators and allegedly accepting bookings on apps.“The drivers are offering a choice to customers: Either pay half the amount as per the app or pay according to the meter,” said a passenger.

Reacting to the development, Auto drivers’ associations have asked the government not to punish passengers and vehicle owners, and are instead asking the aggregators to share a larger part of profit with the drivers.

Speaking to TNIE, Tanveer Ahmed, president of Ola, Uber Taxi Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, said that the issue came to the forefront after a rape in 2019 in Delhi. The government found the aggregators had no permission to operate autorickshaws, and the rules were framed that autoricksaws must get a license. Many safety measure were also suggested, he said. “The rates should be fixed at the earliest. The driver’s share of income should increase,” said Pasha.

M Manjunath of Bengaluru Auto Drivers’ Union and Welfare Associations’ Federation said that the government must order that a larger share of the profit be shared with the drivers, instead of penalising them, adding the government must come up with an app to help both the drivers and passengers.

