Bangalore University V-C visits campus accident victim

Shilpa Shree is responding to treatment.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:46 AM

Bangalore University V-C Dr Jayakar Shetty SM meets Shilpa Shree’s kin in hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jayakar Shetty S M visited Shilpa Shree, the student who was critically injured after being struck by a BMTC bus on Monday. The V-C met the student’s family, assuring them that all additional expenses will be borne by the university.

He added that compensation will be announced for her family, following her recovery. Currently, BMTC is undertaking all expenses for the student’s treatment, as she recovers from the accident, where her leg and part of a her lower body were crushed under the bus, as she tried to board it.

Shilpa Shree is responding to treatment. The accident on Monday sparked protests across the campus, with students demanding better safety measures and a ban on public entry. The varsity had also faced issues regarding frequent accidents on its roads, due to a lack of speedbumps and rumble strips.

