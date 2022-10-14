Home Cities Bengaluru

Evaluation will be done for Classes 5, 8: Nagesh

Published: 14th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh clarified that a decision has been taken to undertake evaluation at some juncture of school education for Classes 5 and 8, but the details are yet to be hammered out. Following a meeting with education officers across the state, he said that an agreement has been reached that evaluations must be conducted. 

“This has been under discussion for a few months. Officials have highlighted that Class 9 students are unable to solve basic maths problems, which is a cause of concern. However, no student will be detained based on the evaluation, and instead additional coaching will be given to improve their performance,” he told The New Indian Express. 

Meanwhile, the minister also discussed the progress of the Kalika Chetharike programme with all district-level education officers. He said that almost all Deputy Directors of Public Instruction have reported positive results. “The DDPIs report that the students are enjoying the programme and there has been an overall improvement,” he said. Another review meeting of the programme will be held in December, he added.

