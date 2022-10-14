Home Cities Bengaluru

Minorities panel, ulema condemn sword rally in Bengaluru

The ulema, too, termed the incident deplorable.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:44 AM

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Minorities Commission has officially condemned the provocative brandishing of swords, daggers and other weapons by minority community youths who were celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Siddapura, South Bengaluru. The Commission said that Muslims are being viewed with suspicion because of some people’s misbehaviour. 

Minorities Commission chairman and former MLC Abdul Azeem told TNIE, “I condemn the incident. It is disrespect to Prophet Mohammed and Islam. Only 2-5 per cent of members of the community do such things and bring disrepute to the entire community.” 

The ulema, too, termed the incident deplorable. Moulana Imran Rashadi, chief imam at Jumma Masjid, City Market, said he condemned such activities. “We had clearly appealed that there should be no procession. It is not necessary in Islam.’’ 

