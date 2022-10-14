Home Cities Bengaluru

Panelists miffed as BDA, BBMP chiefs skip meet

BDA Engineer member HR Shantharajanna was present.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:41 AM

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Petition Committee of the Legislative Assembly is upset over the absence of both BBMP and BDA chiefs during a meeting at the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, to discuss problems of Layouts. They have decided to write to the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma alleging that the chiefs have been disrespectful towards the committee as they did not give any prior intimation about their absence.
The meeting was convened to discuss the inordinate delay in the transfer of Bandernath Layout from the Karnataka Housing Board to the corporation, and incomplete infrastructure at BDA’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.

BDA sources clarified that its commissioner Kumar G Naik, who is Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, had already informed them about his absence as he will be leaving Bengaluru on Thursday for a meeting involving Energy Ministers across the country in New Delhi. 

BDA Engineer member HR Shantharajanna was present. Additional chief secretary of Urban Development Department Rakesh Singh had conveyed that he will skip the meeting due to a virtual NGT hearing at the same time, which he confirmed to TNIE.

Appachu Rajan told TNIE, “Both civic agencies did not send their chiefs. The BDA should have sent their Commissioner or Secretary. I am satisfied with the answers of the Engineer Member regarding the status of the infra works at Kempegowda Layout.”

Even if the BDA chief had informed earlier, the committee should be accorded due respect and he should have managed somehow, he said, adding that another meeting will be held in a fortnight. “Our member MLA S Suresh Kumar will be visiting KG Layout on our behalf on Monday or Tuesday to assess the progress.” TNIE failed to reach BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath despite many attempts.

