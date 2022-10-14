‘Stench-field’ as drains clog, debris piles up

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Blaming the accumulation of sludge and debris, residents of Whitefield and Prestige Ozone Apartment complained of stench emanating from Rajakaluves. They fear that if clogged drains are not cleared, there will be flooding again in future. A 75-year-old resident Manorama complained that the stench is so unbearable that her children are refusing to visit her place. Prafulla Shetty, another resident, claimed that the metal items are changing colour due to the air pollution.

“I have invited friends for a Diwali party, and I am worried about the smell. The drains may be clogged, and as water stagnates, it emits a foul smell. There is also a possibility of floods in future,” said Prafulla Shetty, a resident of Prestige Ozone.

Jagadish Reddy, a resident of Varthur, alleged that the quality of water has not improved despite BWSSB’s submission before the court that sewage will be treated in KC valley by 31 March 2021. He claimed that no action has been taken by Minor Irrigation department on pipeline illegally bisecting the lake, resulting in garbage being dumped around Rajakaluves upstream of Bellandur and Varthur lakes, which ends up in Dakshina Pinakini.

BBMP Special Commissioner Trilok Chandra said that they are unaware of such an issue, and added that the residents should take up the issue with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to evaluate water and air quality of the surrounding.

