Upset over nephew’s suicide, woman ends life

Ajith stayed in Vanitha’s house since childhood.

Published: 14th October 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:45 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over the suicide of her 23-year-old nephew, a 32-year-old woman also took the extreme step at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar on Magadi Main Road. The deceased are identified as Elumalai Ajith (23), and his aunt Vanitha (32). Ajith’s parents live in Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.

Ajith stayed in Vanitha’s house since childhood. He was suffering from severe stomach ache, which prompted him to hang himself on Sunday afternoon. The next morning, Vanitha also hanged herself. She was reportedly upset over Ajith’s death, and took her own life when the rituals were under way at home. Meanwhile, the jurisdictional police have registered cases of unnatural death and are investigating.

