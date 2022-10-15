Before GIM, finish works by Oct 31: BBMP chief  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Karnataka all set to host the Global Investors Meet in November, the BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has given standing instructions to officials to complete works by the end of October. Among the projects, the BBMP is keen on completing the much-awaited Rs39-crore worth Shivananda Circle Steel Flyover which has been pending for the last five years. Earlier, the BBMP fixed the inauguration for Independence Day, which was later postponed for Ganesha Chaturthi, and now the BBMP hopes to complete it during Diwali.

During the review meeting at the BBMP headquarter, Girinath said that since Diwali, Kannada Rajyotsava is approaching, and the Global Investors’ Meet will be held in November in Bengaluru, some important ongoing projects have been identified to be completed by October 31.

As the Shivananda Circle to Racecourse Road Junction, KG Road-Tender SURE are close to Vidhana Soudha, it was suggested that the works of the projects on this stretch be completed at the earliest.

Instructions were also given to complete the intermediate Ring Road Junction NR Road from Domlur-Ejipura Flyover project, he added.

‘Name Shivananda Steel Flyover after Puneeth’

With BBMP set to complete the much-awaited Shivananada Circle Steel Flyover, BJP leader NR Ramesh has demanded that the flyover be named after ‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar, calling it ‘Karnataka Rathna Dr Puneeth Rajkumar’ flyover. The leader has sent representations to Palike Chief Commissioner, which states that it is also the demand of the residents in and around Shivananda Circle.

