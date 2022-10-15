Home Cities Bengaluru

Civil supplies dept pulls up Swiggy for delivery boys not speaking Kannada

Published: 15th October 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food

Representational Image. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has written to Swiggy for ‘inefficiency’ in service as its delivery boys do not speak Kannada causing inconvenience to customers.
The letter was shot off by the department Commissioner to the Swiggy general manager on October 10 after KDA Chairman TS Nagabharana complained to the department about inconvenience caused to customers. The letter pointed out that Swiggy has not made any attempt to teach Kannada to its delivery agents. Swiggy authorities were told to reply within three days.

Officials said that since the issue concerns Kannada, the complaint does not come directly under the department, but it was still taken up as it relates to inconvenience caused to consumers. “We have sought an explanation. Orally, we have told them to get the help of KDA or any other organisation or hire someone who can train delivery agents in Kannada,” the sources said. It was the third letter sent to Swiggy.

On Friday, Swiggy replied, “Please accept our sincere apologies... We absolutely deter this sort of service and will take this instance as a learning curve to improve ourselves and provide with nothing less than the perfect experience going forward.”  

Nagabharana said services should be offered in the local language, and in Karnataka, it is Kannada. “We are ready to provide a teaching platform. If 25 people want to learn in one place, we will make arrangements to teach spoken Kannada free of cost,” he said.

