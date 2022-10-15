Home Cities Bengaluru

Wine blends in winemaking

Wine blending is an art.  

Published: 15th October 2022

By Abhay Kewadkar
BENGALURU: Wine blending is an art. The magic happens when a winemaker gets a chance to experiment with balancing flavours. Blends are generally created by using different grape varietals. There could be two grapes blended equally, or several in different proportions. Even adding 2-5 percent of a particular varietal In the Blend can change the taste, note profile and with it the experience of drinking it. Petit Verdot varietal in Bordeaux blend is the best example for this.

The idea is to create more complex and flavourful wine profiles for people to enjoy. Grenache and Syrah are common wine blends, but adding Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Negrette, and Tempranillo makes a unique wine. Southern Rhone, Bordeaux and Champagne are regions recognized for generating superb wine blends. Burgundy’s Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Barolo’s Nebbiolo, and Ribera del Duero’s Tempranillo are famous single- varietal wines in red wines.

In white wines category Alsace varietals like Riesling and Gewztraminer, Burgundy’s chardonnay are the classic single varietal wines. Some classical examples are the Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot in red wines, Sauvignon Blanc and Semillion in white wines.

Cabernet Sauvignon on its own can be very strong with astringent tannins which can take a long time to soften. A Merlot is added to soften the tannins apart from adding some complexity. Another classic example is the Cabernet sauvignon and the Shiraz from Australia where Shiraz brings in the spicy character.

