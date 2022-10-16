Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA to miss Oct-end deadline to desilt lakes

Work at Varthur, Bellandur lakes takes a hit, officials blame it on incessant rain

Published: 16th October 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Only 41 per cent of silt from Bellandur lake has been cleared so far | Express

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is unlikely to meet its October end deadline of desilting Varthur and Bellandur lakes due to incessant rain lashing the city. According to sources, only 41 per cent of silt from Bellandur lake has been cleared so far. As for Varthur lake, officials say over 70 per cent of desilting has been completed.

Of ficials say the BDA’s planned projects of wetland improvement, laying a walking track and island development at the two lakes will be delayed as rain is affecting the movement of trucks being used to clear the silt. According to senior officials from BDA Lakes Division, there is an estimated quantity of 3233643 cubic meters of silt accumulated in Bellandur lake and for from since a year, the BDA has been able to clear only 1326050 cubic meters upto till May 7, 2022, which is only 41 per cent of the total silt.

Similarly at Varthur lake, out of 1510305 cubic meters of silt, 1111880 cubic meters of silt has been cleared, which is 73.61 per cent. Aravind, Assistant Executive Engineer, BDA, said, “We have deployed over 100 trucks at these two places to transport silt out of the lakes. Silt weighbridges have been installed at the two sites and GPS instruments have been fixed on all tippers in order to measure the actual travel distance. Transparency in the billing process is also being maintained .”

While the total area of Bellandur lake is spread across 916 acres and the storage capacity is 8,400 litres, Varthur lake measures 439 acres with a storage capacity of 4,025 million litres. According to BDA officials, heavy rain since May turned the silt into slush making it difficult for workers to load the waste into trucks. Also, water stagnation is making is difficult for trucks to ply. “We had set a target to complete the desilting work from Bellandur to Varthur by October end. Only after the rain stops and the silt becomes dry, we can take up the development work,” said Aravind.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDA desilting Bengaluru lakes
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp