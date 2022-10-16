Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC asks police to issue rules for transfer of FIRs

Published: 16th October 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the police department to issue guidelines to investigating officers to bring to the notice of the court transfer of FIRs from one police station to another on territorial jurisdiction.

“When an FIR is to be transferred, the Assistant Public Prosecutor must take instructions from the investigating officer and submit to the court about filing of the chargesheet where the FIR is transferred,” said Justice P N Desai while disposing the petition filed by Sunil of Kalaburagi.

The court directed the Registry to forward the copy of this order to the Home Secretary, Government of Karnataka, Director General of Police, Karnataka, and Director of Prosecution, Bengaluru, for their reference and issuance of direction to the prosecutors and investigating officers working in their departments to strictly follow the directions of the court.

