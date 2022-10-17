‘Ananth dedicated his life to working for the country’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kashmir Bhavan hall was named after late Union Minister HN Ananth Kumar on Sunday for his contributions to society. The nameplate was unveiled by his wife Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, who is a politician and social worker. She shared fond memories of her husband’s work and vision towards society.

She recalled that when Ananth Kumar was 16, he had plunged into public life, and worked for the nation, adding that her husband was not a man of dreams, and becoming an MP was far from his thoughts. He just wanted to work for the country, and dedicated his entire life working for it, she said.

RK Mattoo, chairman, Kashmiri Hindu Cultural Welfare Trust, said that they became friends in early 90s, before Kumar came into power. His contributions towards building a good society and for the Kashmir Bhavan are enormous, he said, adding that the Bhavan helped preserve the Kashmiri culture in Bengaluru.

Talking about Kashmiri culture and his desire to study more about it as a child, professor KE Radhakrishna, one of Kumar’s close acquaintances, said that unlike today’s political system, he was not individualistic. They had functional differences but it was never ideological, he said.

