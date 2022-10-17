Department of Public Instruction postpones exam to November 3

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a last-minute change, the Department of Public Instruction has postponed the mid-term examination for students of Classes 1 to 10 by two weeks. With this, students will have enough time to mentally prepare themselves for the examination after the Dasara vacation.

According to the calendar of events released by the department in April, examinations were to begin on October 17, immediately after the Dasara vacation. Schools had raised their concern saying they would function for 12 days, after accounting for the Dasara vacation in October. The department released the revised examination timetable just a day before the exams were to start.

“Due to lack of compliance and children needing time to mentally prepare for the examinations, a revised timetable has been published,” the department stated. According to the new timetable, examinations will now take place between November 3 and November 10.

The department has instructed schools to ensure that examinations are conducted within the stipulated time. But they have given schools the freedom to rearrange the order of subjects and examination dates as per their requirement.

Revised Examination Timetable

November 3

First Language

November 4

Second Language

November 5

Third Language

November 7

Mathematics

November 8

Science

November 9

Social Science

November 10

Physical Education

