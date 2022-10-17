Driven by ambition: Bengaluru’s Pragathi Gowda wins the Asia-Pacific final

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first round of the 2020 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) held in Itanagar saw a young new talent blitzing her way through the competition to secure an overall top 10 finish on her debut. That day, motorsports veterans and enthusiasts felt that the newcomer was a future talent. Within just two years, they were proved right when Bengaluru’s Pragathi Gowda won the Asia-Pacific final of the FIA Rally Star programme held at the Madras International Circuit early last week, beating 26 other drivers, from seven different national motorsport clubs across the continent.

Gowda says she developed her interest in motorsports driving in the city, along with some big encouragement coming from her father and brother. Having to travel often for races, Gowda explains that coming back home helps her re-energise. “Bengaluru is such a wonderful place to live; I adore it! When I’m away, I genuinely miss the city, and I cannot wait to return home,” she says, adding that her favourite way to unwind is with a cup of coffee.

Having started her motorsports career very recently in 2019, Gowda says that getting an opportunity to represent India in an international event has been a dream come true. “I made my country proud with that win, and I will always cherish that achievement,” she says. After a impressive debut in INRC in 2020, she has emerged as one of the most promising racers in the country. However, she says that her experience in INRC was of little to no use during the Rally Star final.

“It was a completely different challenge. The car was radically different compared to the ones I’m used to. It was tricky to drive, as I had no prior experience with a rear-wheel-driven car. Adjusting to the car was a difficult process and it took me a while to get the best times out of it,” shares Gowda, who is self-taught. Despite her struggles to adjust to the car, she says that her comfort with gravel stages gave her the upper hand. “I’m a gravel girl, I always loved driving on dirt.

And I’m hoping that it’ll give me an advantage during the finals next year,” she quips. Despite her achievements, Gowda says the environment in Bengaluru and the wider region are not very supportive of motorsports aspirants. Drawing on her own experiences, she felt that most people view motorsports as dangerous, despite the recent advances in driver safety. “The negative perception acts as a barrier to entry, especially to women,” she says.

“If we had more top-tier international sporting events such as Formula 1, and World Rally Championship happening in the country, it would probably help change people’s perception, while giving motorsports wider exposure.” One day, she hopes to land a seat in the FIA World Rally Championship. And as she prepares for the all-important Rally Star finals in Peru next year, Gowda says the process hasn’t been straightforward as she lacks access to a suitable practice car.

“All this while, it was just me alone trying to make the country proud. But now, I’ll need the country’s help to give me the best possible chance at the next stage. I definitely cannot do it alone,” concludes Gowda.

