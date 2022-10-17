‘Form ward committees soon after polls’ 

Home Cities Bengaluru

They suggested that the city budget must be drawn up with active participation of citizens.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During a ceremony of the Bengaluru Ward Committee, which was held on Sunday, the citizens demanded that political parties bolster committees, which should be formed within three months of election.

The ceremony was held at the Government Arts College where more than 200 citizens and 76 registered Residents’ Welfare Associations participated to share their experiences and insights about their ward committees. 

Bengaluru Political Action Committee (BPAC), which organised the event, said that ward committees must be formed within 3 months of election, and they should be asked to monitor waste management, road maintenance, footpaths, streetlights, lakes as mandated by the KMC Act.

They suggested that the city budget must be drawn up with active participation of citizens. Ward committee meetings must be chaired only by elected corporators, they said, adding that the process must be fair and transparent, and citizens must be encouraged to adopt sortition method instead of nomination by corporator.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who participated in the event, said, “I understand that citizens are frustrated with various civic issues, and the BBMP officials are also equally frustrated. But these frustrations should not stop us from taking positive action which can only happen if we work together,” Girinath said. 

The citizens should monitor waste management, and the welfare of pourakarmikas, street lights, and parks because they know if the amenities are being provided, he said.

