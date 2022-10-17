Foster daughter suspected of murdering septagenrian in Bangalore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 75-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Sarjapura police station limits on the outskirts of the city. The police have raised suspicion on her foster daughter who she was living with.

The deceased Muniyamma is a resident of Kote Road and sold vegetables for a livelihood.

Police said Muniyamma was not on good terms with her children and she was living with her foster daughter Chandramma.

Chandramma had got married a few years ago, but had deserted her husband and moved back with Muniyamma. However, Muniyamma was upset over this and was chiding Chandramma.

“The murder came to light on Saturday and Chandramma, who claimed that she was not home when the incident took place, said that she found her mother in a pool of blood upon returning home.

The injuries marks indicate that she was hit on the head with a stick and stabbed in the abdomen. No valuables have been stolen from the house. Chandramma has been picked up for questioning,” the Sarjapur police said.

