Home Cities Bengaluru

Foster daughter suspected of murdering septagenrian in Bangalore

Chandramma had got married a few years ago, but had deserted her husband and moved back with Muniyamma.

Published: 17th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 75-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Sarjapura police station limits on the outskirts of the city. The police have raised suspicion on her foster daughter who she was living with. 

The deceased Muniyamma is a resident of Kote Road and sold vegetables for a livelihood.
Police said Muniyamma was not on good terms with her children and she was living with her foster daughter Chandramma.

Chandramma had got married a few years ago, but had deserted her husband and moved back with Muniyamma. However, Muniyamma was upset over this and was chiding Chandramma.

“The murder came to light on Saturday and Chandramma, who claimed that she was not home when the incident took place, said that she found her mother in a pool of blood upon returning home. 

The injuries marks indicate that she was hit on the head with a stick and stabbed in the abdomen. No valuables have been stolen from the house. Chandramma has been picked up for questioning,” the Sarjapur police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muniyamma Sarjapura police station limits
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp