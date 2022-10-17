Home Cities Bengaluru

Industry collaborations will help economy: Pralhad Joshi

Published: 17th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said industry collaborations with academia will ensure that India’s economy will fare better than other countries in the future.

At the Diamond Jubilee of M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, he said India must strive to become the third or fourth-largest economy by 2030 and the largest economy by 2047. “MSRIT’s dedication to bring industries from different sectors is commendable.

Forty-six industries have collaborated with the institute, which means students are getting practical education. This is important as there is a need for skilled individuals who have practical experience and this will also help boost the economy,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said, “Students must take advantage as there is a large number of vacancies due to lack of skilled talent in the state. Lack of skilled talent will soon be remedied by the NEP.”

Comments

