Prarabdha Art Exhibition: Painted ruminations

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: They say when artistes collaborate, magic happens. Across many art forms, you can find such examples. A recent example of such is an exhibition at Hebbar Art Gallery, celebrating the works of artists Sameer and Raja. While they had individually worked to make their paintings, both artists came together to represent their artworks under the name ‘Prarabdha Art Exhibition’.

“When Mr Murali Gatti, owner of the gallery, connected Raja and me, we decided to host this exhibition. A collaborative effort was uncommon for me as most of my art has been personal explorations, but both of us kicked it off quite well right from the start,” says Sameer, who has been painting since his boyhood days but turned professional as a full-time artist only a couple of years back. Unlike Sameer, Raja has been a professional in the art scene since 2011.

Completing his post-graduation in art from Shantiniketan in West Bengal, he has been working primarily as an art teacher at a school in Tumkur. Even though the two have been practitioners of art for many years, this is their first exhibition. Hence, the name ‘Prarabdha’, a word rooted in Sanskrit meaning ‘begun’. While this showcase is a joint effort, art for Sameer and Raja has separate meanings.

“I started with landscapes and representing nature, but now, my art has evolved into explorations of my being. It was almost like I went to paint to discover and resolve my complexes and any stress I might have been going through. I have also created art to communicate my feelings on many global causes, like pollution, for example,” says Sameer, who adds that his art also ventures into the divine, and the entire process is very spiritual for him.

While Sameer dabbles in and out of the divine aspect of life in his art, Raja lives in it. His work is strongly influenced by mythological stories and he does it in a fairly unique manner. “I do reverse painting. It’s kind of like glass painting, but I do it on an acrylic sheet. It is a transparent sheet, and I work on the backside of it. But what you see is the other side. So that is always a challenge for me. But it also helps me experiment more.

Regarding my inspirations, I base my work on mythology and the divine,” says Raja, adding sometimes he also bases his art on slices of his life. Sameer feels art can be a healing process. Certain paintings have also helped him through a depressive phase in his life.

For him, painting is a process that happens in solitude, and certain artworks of his hold more value for him due to the emotional weight they represent. Because of this, displaying his works of art to the public has been an interesting experience for him. “We have all heard about how art can be subjective, but this was the first time I properly got to experience it.

I was observing the visitors and sometimes they used to be transfixed by a particular painting of mine that I did not value much, in the emotional sense,” he laughs. Even though these two artists have displayed some of their most valuable artworks to the public in this exhibition, is there any work that is so deeply personal to them that will never be released to the masses?

“It could be. It might be true in certain instances that you choose not to reveal a particular work that is very in touch with your emotions, but I think whatever you do, you can share with others,” concludes Raja.

