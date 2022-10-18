Eastern harmonies

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India and Iran are one of the few countries who have had some of the oldest civilisations in history. With rich historical heritages, both countries also have a diverse musical background covering multiple genres and styles. So, when such countries come together for a musical concert, it promises an evening worth remembering. That is exactly what happened with the seventh edition of October Octaves concert at the NIMHANS Convention Centre on October 15.

In the prestigious list of musicians, two Iranian artistes, Asal Malekzadeh and Ali Seriri, were also part of the line-up. Incidentally, it was Malekzadeh’s first visit to India. “I had an amazing time at the concert. The auditorium was especially beautiful and really big. Indian and Iranian musicians played together to a packed crowd. It was a wonderful experience.

I learned a lot from the experience as well,” says Malekzadeh. Apart from Iranian musicians, the concert also featured Indian stalwarts and the performance was led by veena - player Rajhesh Vaidhya and viol inist -composer Abhijith PS Nair. Malekzadeh is a percussionist who specialises in playing the daf, which is a middle-eastern (mainly Iranian) frame drum musical instrument. She says she was very surprised at the positive reception she got for playing her instrument as it is a very uncommon instrument in the Indian landscape. “I play daf all around the world because of how dynamic it is.

It can be played in many musical genres, including jazz, pop and classical. I was a little overwhelmed at the response I got. My instrument was so new to them that a lot of people had so many questions for me after the show. They wanted to see my instrument from up close and the fact that daf produces many kinds of sounds, surprised them the most,” shares Malekzadeh adding that someone from the crowd even told her that they couldn’t see her hands during the performance and wondered if she was flying, which she found very amusing.

She was also a little taken aback at how different Indian instruments were to her home country’s. “The instruments here are so different from ours. But during the practice sessions, all of us were surprised how easily we matched with each other. I was the only girl on the line-up, so I thought it might get a little difficult for me.

But they all made me feel very comfortable. They were so kind and professional. During the performance, we even improvised for some time, which was incredible,” she says. She wishes there were more such concerts organised. “Such events give us the opportunity to showcase both of our cultures to one another. I would really like to do a concert like October Octaves in Iran. But, unfortunately, because of the situation in my country right now, that won’t be possible. But I really hope I’ll get to do something like this in the near future. I would love to invite some of the Indian musicians I played with to Iran,” concludes Malekzadeh.

