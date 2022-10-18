Lankan mythos

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly three years after his last book Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta hit bookstores around the world, author Amish Tripathi has finally brought out the next book – The War of Lanka – in the popular Rama Chandra series for clamoring fans to enjoy. In Bengaluru for the launch of the book, Tripathi expressed his love for the city and passionate fans. “According to data from Neilsen and Amazon, the Indian city with the highest sales for my books is Bengaluru.

I’m very grateful for the love I get from this city, it has remained consistent over the years. And it’s a delight coming here, and interacting with the passionate and intelligent crowd,” he shares. Often labelled as one of the best selling authors in the country, Tripathi’s works are very popular with new readers, given his simple literary style.

He believes that one of the reasons behind his popularity among the youth is because there is a dearth of accessible literature delving into ancient Indian culture and mythology. “I try to present my interpretation of our ancient culture in a modern way and I genuinely think that our youth is deeply interested in our culture,” he explains.

“It is an assumption that many older people have that our youth are very westernised and have no interest in our culture. The demand was there, the supply wasn’t. We have to present the stories in a language and medium that youngsters will understand.” In the same vein, Tripathi’s works are often lauded for strong women and LGBTQ+ representation. The author says that he tries to mirror ancient Indian tradition in the way he depicts women and queer persons, unlike contemporary Bollywood cinema, whose depiction of people f rom the spect rum are of tencriticised for being caricatures. “Our traditional culture is very liberal and accepting.

It’s just that we are not aware of it. We think liberalisation on LGBTQ+ or women’s issues are western ideas,” says the author of the Shiva Trilogy. The 47-year-old bankerturned- author believes that people are always willing to accept reinterpretations of ancient classics, if the source material is treated with respect. “Our ancient tradition has always been of respectful reinterpretation.

Indians have long accepted multiple truths. For instance in Karnataka, Kuvempu’s Ramayana Darshanam is significantly different from the Valmiki Ramayana. Similarly, Tamil’s Kamba Ramayanam also differs from the original telling of the epic. This concept of reinterpretation has been around for thousands of years. As long as these reinterpretations are respectful, it works and people accept it,” he explains. Off late there have been many blockbusters showing their own reinterpretation of religion, which has been subject to many controversies as well.

Tripathi feels ‘often times artists themselves create controversies because it’s a very easy and cheap way to get publicity’. However, he claims that having the “right attitude” is what allows him to remain controversy free. “If you have the right attitude, there is no question of generating controversy. You can see it in movies such as Baahubali, where the protagonist demolishes the base of a Shiv Linga and carries and places it under a waterfall. If not done well, that scene could have been perceived as insensitive,” he concludes.

