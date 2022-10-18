Mishap triggers discussions on road safety for cyclists in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old cyclist sustained fractures on his hand after a delivery partner of an instant delivery service application riding on the wrong side of the road hit him. The incident occurred near South End Circle on Sunday afternoon.

The injured has been identified as Siddarth Mazumdar, a resident of JP Nagar, who works with a non-government organisation (NGO). Police said the victim sustained a fracture on his right arm in the accident. “We got a medico-legal notice from a private hospital, where the victim is admitted for treatment. Based on that, we have registered an FIR. It’s a hit-and-run case and we are making efforts to trace the accused,” the Jayanagar traffic police, who registered a case on Monday, added.

A Twitterati posted about the incident on social media and it led to a discussion on the safety of cyclists on city roads. Vishnu Raned, who first posted about the incident, stated that the victim needs to be operated upon due to the accident.

He added that the accused rider abused the cyclist and also the first responder before speeding away, and it all happened a stone’s throw away from the office of the DCP (South).

Ironically, the cyclist was following the rules, wearing a helmet, etc., It’s about time these riders and their app managements are held accountable, Raned stated, questioning the management of the app how much more funding they need to sensitise their riders on riding and behaviour.

Many replied raising the issue of the safety of cyclists. Tejaswi posted, “On Bangalore roads, cyclists don’t get respect from automobile drivers. Five years ago, I was hit by an auto leading to a fracture on my hand. The auto didn’t even bother to stop. From that day, I left cycling on Bangalore roads.”

Tanuja Kothiyal, tweeted, “A problem for cyclists everywhere in India. Motorcyclists, cars even cyclists on the wrong side tend to use the extreme left lanes where cyclists ride. A fall is a fall, whatever precautions you take.”

