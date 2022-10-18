Revolt in DCP Nisha’s office as 50 file complaint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 50 staffers are up in arms against their boss, IPS officer Nisha James, Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is heading the administration section at the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate. The staffers, most of whom are First Division Assistants and Second Division Assistants, have filed a 13-page complaint with M A Saleem, Additional Director General of Police Administration, against James.

The complainants have accused James of working in the office till late night and forcing the staff to stay in office till she leaves. They have also said that James cut their increments. Meanwhile, a group of police officials took to social media to express their support to James saying, “We Support You, Madam”.The issue has led senior officials to convene a meeting to discuss the matter. A senior police officer said a departmental inquiry will be initiated. When contacted, James refused to comment.

