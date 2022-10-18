Home Cities Bengaluru

Three spray driver with chemical, flee in his lorry

Incident takes place on Mys expressway

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old transporter was attacked and robbed of his brand new lorry along with cash and other valuables when he had parked the vehicle on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to attend nature’s call recently. The victim, K Jayaram, a resident of Bengaluru South taluk, used to deliver cattle feed from a company in Somanahalli and handover money from customers to the firm.

On Friday night, he was going back to his lorry after nature’s call when a gang of three came up to him on a two-wheeler, sprayed some chemical on his face and fled with the vehicle and valuables. The victim took the help of some motorists and reached the NICE Road. He approached the police on Saturday.  

Narrating his ordeal, Jayaram said, “They (the accused) asked for a match stick. When I told them that I do not smoke, one of them pinned me from the back. The others sprayed chemicals on my eyes. After taking the cash and wallet from my pocket, they fled with the lorry. It also started to rain heavily and I was on the road for almost 45 minutes. I could not open my eyes. Finally somebody helped me reach the NICE Road,” he said. On Sunday, the police showed him the CCTV footage, but not much was clear because of the rain, he added.

Jayaram was robbed on Friday around 9.45 pm near the Jayapura bridge on the expressway. The total value of the vehicle along with cash and other valuables is estimated at around Rs 9.6 lakh. “The victim claims that after the robbery, he returned to his house with the help of motorists as it was late at night. We are checking the CCTV footage from the vicinity,” said an investigating officer. A case of robbery has been registered against unidentified accused by the Ramanagar district police.

