BDA engineer’s driver ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old youth, working as a car driver for a BDA executive engineer, died by suicide at his residence in Mahalakshmipuram police station limits on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Mahalakshmipuram. Police said Vikas was found hanging at his house by his family members at 7 am on Tuesday. The reason for the extreme step is being investigated. “No suicide note has been found and his father said the family is not aware of any reason that might have led his son to take the step,” the police said.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

