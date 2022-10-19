Bengaluru to host two-day meet on crop pests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 150 agriculture scientists from across the country will participate in the 31st annual review meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Biological Control of Crop Pests (AICRP) at GKVK, University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS). The Biological Control of Crop Pests project is being operated at ICAR - National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Bengaluru.

The meeting on October 20-21 will deliberate on the use of biocontrol agents to reduce the use of chemical pesticides, said Dr G Sivakumar, principal scientist (microbiology) & chairman, AICRP Biocontrol Project Coordinator Cell, ICAR- NBAIR, Bengaluru.

“Field demonstrations thr­ough AICRP centres have cre­ated awareness among farm­ers regarding usefulness of biological control in IPM modules. Protocols are being develop­ed for mass multip­lication of paras­i­toids, predators and path­o­gens,” said Sivakumar.

