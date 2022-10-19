Home Cities Bengaluru

Complaint against RERA chief to Lokayukta

So, I decided to approach the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, and also decided to withdraw my complaint from RERA.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A home buyer in Mantri Serenity, P Dhananjaya, filed a complaint with the Lokayukta on October 15, against RERA Chairman Kishore Chandra, alleging dereliction of duty. “My flat was supposed to be handed over to me in 2016 by Mantri, but they failed to do so. Hence, I approached RERA for help. Despite the passage of two years, RERA had not taken any action.

So, I decided to approach the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, and also decided to withdraw my complaint from RERA. The authority issued an order, saying a settlement has been arrived at between the two parties, and so the case was closed.

This is completely untrue as no settlement had been reached, and hence, I approached the Lokayukta on Saturday,” Dhananjaya said. A source claimed it was a clerical error, which is being blown out of proportion. “There is a standard template used whenever a case is closed and the Chairman had signed on it. It needs to be rectified. It is just a technical error,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RERA Lokayukta
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp