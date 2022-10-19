Complaint against RERA chief to Lokayukta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A home buyer in Mantri Serenity, P Dhananjaya, filed a complaint with the Lokayukta on October 15, against RERA Chairman Kishore Chandra, alleging dereliction of duty. “My flat was supposed to be handed over to me in 2016 by Mantri, but they failed to do so. Hence, I approached RERA for help. Despite the passage of two years, RERA had not taken any action.

So, I decided to approach the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, and also decided to withdraw my complaint from RERA. The authority issued an order, saying a settlement has been arrived at between the two parties, and so the case was closed.

This is completely untrue as no settlement had been reached, and hence, I approached the Lokayukta on Saturday,” Dhananjaya said. A source claimed it was a clerical error, which is being blown out of proportion. “There is a standard template used whenever a case is closed and the Chairman had signed on it. It needs to be rectified. It is just a technical error,” he added.

