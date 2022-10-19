Home Cities Bengaluru

Decoding Dance  

Renowned historian Choodamani Nandagopal talks about her new book and importance of researching dance forms

Published: 19th October 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

PIC: NAGARAJ GEDKAL

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India  has a rich history of traditional and ceremonial dance forms which are thought to have originated around 200 BC. But there is still much to be known about these dance forms, which often transport performers into a heightened sense of being and leave audiences in awe. But there is a dearth of accessible materials for enthusiasts who want to learn about these forms in a systematic manner.

To assuage this problem, art historian and UNESCO Hirayama Fellow, Choodamani Nandagopal has brought out her newest book – Dance and Dance Tech - niques. “This handbook is for people, either aspiring dance students, or researchers, who want to study dance and its technical aspects,” she explains. With the help of her research assistant Madhuri Surendra, Nandagopal has attempted to consolidate the fundamentals of classical dance techniques, along with the history and evolution of various dance traditions.

Having started her dance journey at a very young age, Nandagopal feels that her experience allowed her to balance her scholarly interest with that of interest of dance students. “I’ve been dancing since I was five, so that experience allowed me to ensure that the theoretical aspects of dance didn’t overshadow the practical ones,” she says. A sociologist and historian by training, Nandagopal is often considered the premier authority on Karnataka’s various dance traditions.

Through her research on the sculpture of the ‘Badami Natesha’, she played a crucial role in establishing that Karnataka’s dance tradition was much older than originally thought. “The Badami sculpture of dancing Shiva is the first and foremost sculpture that acts as evidence for the Natya Shastra tradition’s existence in Karnataka as early as the 6th century CE,” she explains.

As the newer generations increasingly embrace contemporary art forms, with classical dance being side-lined, Nandagopal feels that research into the history of dance is more important than ever to ensure that these ancient traditions are not lost. “People were always surprised at me for researching dance,” she says. “People thought it was a practical field with no scope for research.

But I continued and proved that through research, the quality of performances and composition can be improved.” Currently serving as Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Jain University, Bangalore, Nandagopal has established a department of cultural studies there to facilitate further research. Furthermore, through the Karnataka Bharatagama Pratishtana in Bangalore, she has been hard at work, propagating the classical dance heritage of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp