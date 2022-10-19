Decoding Dance  

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: India has a rich history of traditional and ceremonial dance forms which are thought to have originated around 200 BC. But there is still much to be known about these dance forms, which often transport performers into a heightened sense of being and leave audiences in awe. But there is a dearth of accessible materials for enthusiasts who want to learn about these forms in a systematic manner.

To assuage this problem, art historian and UNESCO Hirayama Fellow, Choodamani Nandagopal has brought out her newest book – Dance and Dance Tech - niques. “This handbook is for people, either aspiring dance students, or researchers, who want to study dance and its technical aspects,” she explains. With the help of her research assistant Madhuri Surendra, Nandagopal has attempted to consolidate the fundamentals of classical dance techniques, along with the history and evolution of various dance traditions.

Having started her dance journey at a very young age, Nandagopal feels that her experience allowed her to balance her scholarly interest with that of interest of dance students. “I’ve been dancing since I was five, so that experience allowed me to ensure that the theoretical aspects of dance didn’t overshadow the practical ones,” she says. A sociologist and historian by training, Nandagopal is often considered the premier authority on Karnataka’s various dance traditions.

Through her research on the sculpture of the ‘Badami Natesha’, she played a crucial role in establishing that Karnataka’s dance tradition was much older than originally thought. “The Badami sculpture of dancing Shiva is the first and foremost sculpture that acts as evidence for the Natya Shastra tradition’s existence in Karnataka as early as the 6th century CE,” she explains.

As the newer generations increasingly embrace contemporary art forms, with classical dance being side-lined, Nandagopal feels that research into the history of dance is more important than ever to ensure that these ancient traditions are not lost. “People were always surprised at me for researching dance,” she says. “People thought it was a practical field with no scope for research.

But I continued and proved that through research, the quality of performances and composition can be improved.” Currently serving as Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Jain University, Bangalore, Nandagopal has established a department of cultural studies there to facilitate further research. Furthermore, through the Karnataka Bharatagama Pratishtana in Bangalore, she has been hard at work, propagating the classical dance heritage of the state.

