Festive Joy

BENGALURU: From plantable firecrackers and artisanal deepas, to delicious goodies stuffed in beautiful jute potlis, here are some thoughtful, eco-friendly Deepawali gift hampers curated by innovators in Visakhapatnam

SEED CRACKERS
This Deepawali, gift your loved ones with seed crackers, instead of fi recrackers.
This innovative product from produces no pollutants unlike fi recrackers, but instead spreads seeds that grow into plants. DETAILS: seedpaperindia.com

DAZZLING DEEPAWALI
With a mix of traditional & contemporary jewellery from exquisite brands covering all jewellerydesigns and di erent metal types, shoppers can pick the right present for their loved ones from over  5000 unique designs. DETAIL: mablejewelry.com

SELF CARE
Pamper your loved ones with the prebiotic and probiotic skincare products from SonnetWellness created with a blend of concoctions using the latest skin technology and craftsmanship.
DETAILS: sonnetwellness.com

ARTISANAL DEEPAS
The Bengaluru-based luxury gifting store o ers sustainably sourced goodies suchas high quality, handmade chocolate, dry fruits and trail mixes in assorted hampers. But their painted artisanal deepas are a standout. For the co ee connoisseur you know and love, get them the uniquely curated gift box ‘Authentic Taste of Home’ with a fi lter co ee maker set made with brass by the city-based gifting store, Box Up.
DETAILS: boxupgifting.com

DESSERTS UNBOUND
If you are looking for something sweet but not something traditional, then you can go for a choice selection of Deepawali boxes with a wide range of choices ranging from assorted cupcakes, specially
decorated brownies, cakesicles and much more, each exquisitely crafted from the Bengaluru based bakery Crave by Leena. DEATILS: cravebyleena.com

