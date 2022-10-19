Green glory

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In February 10, 2009, when climate scientist Susan Solomon published her paper ‘Irreversible climate change due to carbon dioxide emissions’, she informed the world a grim fact: ‘we are doomed’. What the research paper revealed was that the increase in carbon emissions in the 20th century has already set the tone for climate change for the next 1,000 years.

Now, 13 years since the paper’s release, the necessity to spread awareness about nature conservation is even higher. Keeping that thought in mind, this city will host the Wildscreen Panda Awards, also known as the green Oscars, at the Bangalore International Centre for the first time, on October 21 and 22. While it’s good news that this festival is taking place in the city, the bigger highlight is that a fellow Bengaluruean, Adarsh NC, has won a Wildscreen Panda Award for ‘outstanding achievement in production management’.

For being the first person ever to win a Panda award for production, Adarsh feels honoured. “It definitely feels great to be receiving this award. Production is a thankless job, nobody in this department usually gets an award in any festivals. So winning this makes me very happy that I made my state and country proud,” says Adarsh, who is the head of productions at Felis Creations. As someone who has been producing nature documentaries and conservation films for over 25 years, Adarsh feels there’s no generalised method to tackle conservation.

“For each area, the conservation aspect needs to be dealt in a different way, one that suits the area. For example, the problem in Bandipur will be different to the one in Nagarahole. It is very localised and you have to involve the people living there if you want to make any real change,” he says. To curb Bengaluru’s reducing green cover, he feels the city should adopt the motto ‘tall tower, green cover’. “By ‘tall tower, green cover’, I mean the city should grow vertically and not horizontally. Instead of spreading the city’s horizons to wider areas, we should try to see if the city can sustain itself from within. In many other metropolises, you see tall towers that can hold many people.

But if you focus on growing horizontally, you’re eating into the greed for layout and housing. The recent flooding of the lakes here was a prime example that we’re not being contained within a specific area. Now, we’re facing the brunt of widening of the city rather than the growing of it,” explains Adarsh, who adds that despite its problems, Bengaluru is very conscious about the environment compared to other cities.

As to why, the city was chosen to host the Wildscreen Festival, Sangeetha Kadur, one of the organisers of the event shares,” Bengaluru has a substantial number of nature enthusiasts compared to other places. This city has the highest number of wildlife organisations than any other place in India. On top of this, we have a huge number of researchers, scientists and conservationists. So this is the perfect Indian city to host this event. No doubts about it.”

STORY BEHIND THE FESTIVAL

Wildscreen is a UK-based charity and this festival, of which the award show is a part of, is one of the leading international festivals on natural history storytelling and wildlife filmmaking. This festival has been happening in the UK every two years since 1982. This will be their 40th year and they decided to organise it in three global hubs. One of them is in Bengaluru, the other two being in Cape Town, South Africa and Nairobi, Kenya.

