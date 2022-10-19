Karnataka on alert for new Omicron variants

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rising Covid cases in Maharashtra and the emergence of Omicron’s new variants, with Pune reporting the first BQ.1 case in India, has put neighbouring Karnataka on alert. Dr MK Sudarshan, chairman, Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Committee, said no cases of the new variants have been found in the state yet. However, he said the department is watchful for the emergence of the new sub-variants of Omicron, and advised citizens to mask up, particularly outdoors.

He explained that Omicron is a variety of RNA virus (Ribonucleic Acid) and has the potential to grow, hence, the department has been extra careful since 2021. Genomic sequencing labs have been alerted to identify new variants possibly emerging locally as well.

With the festive season coming up, experts have raised concerns that the new virus can cause a rise in the number of cases. Dr Sudarshan advised citizens to follow the basic protocol of masking up and getting vaccinated, and directed the department to ensure that Covid testing rate does not dip.

The Maharashtra health department had notified that the new variant has a growth advantage over Omicron, and more evasive immune properties. D Randeep, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, said that no cases of the new variants were seen in the state as yet, and there are plans to release Covid guidelines for the upcoming festive season soon.

