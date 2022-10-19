Home Cities Bengaluru

Road from Mehkri Circle to Cauvery Junction to be widened

The stretch to be widened is about 1,260 metres. 

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government informed the High Court that following a meeting chaired by the CM, it has been decided that the Ballari Road will be widened from 4-lane to 6-lane between Mekhri Circle and Cauvery Theatre Junction.

The stretch to be widened is about 1,260 metres. From a 6-lane road near Mehkri Circle, it narrows near Gate 4 of Gayatri Vihar. This stretch, of about 630 metres length and 3-3.5 metres width, ends up as a 2-lane road from 3-lane up to Cauvery junction. The width of the right-hand lane will be increased from 7.5 metres to 9.5 metres, while the left side, which now stands at 6.5 metres, will be increased to 9.5 metres. With this, the stretch will become three lanes on both sides.  

An affidavit was filed by Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department) Rakesh Singh, to that effect to the court, which asked the government to point out the extent of road widening which would be done on the said stretch, during the hearing of a PIL filed by Samarpana Cultural and Social Organisation.

Taking the affidavit on record, a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner to file an affidavit, indicating assistance and permission to be given without any further delay to widen the road.

