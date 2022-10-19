Run over by KSRTC bus, woman dies of injuries

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The woman pillion-rider, Uma Devi (47), who suffered grievous injuries on Monday morning near Sujata Theatre, after a bus ran over her, breathed her last the same night. Doctors attending on Uma told her family that she was not responding to treatment, and her bleeding was not stopping. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased blamed the city’s infamous potholes for her death.

On Monday, Uma, seated pillion, sustained serious injuries when her daughter, who was riding the two-wheeler, lost control and fell while trying to avoid a pothole near Lulu Mall in Binnypet. A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus moving next to them ran over Uma’s leg.Meanwhile, it is alleged that both KSRTC and BBMP were undecided in terms of providing compensation to the victim’s kin.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had stated on Monday that the Palike was not named in the traffic police report, and affirmed that as per the report, the accident occurred due to the KSRTC driver’s negligence, and nowhere any pothole was mentioned as being the cause. The Palike by its statement has indicated that it would not give any compensation.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC, which is also being blamed for the accident, has conducted an internal inquiry and claimed in its preliminary report that it is not ‘guilty’ for the same. However, once a chargesheet is filed by the traffic police, it would plead its case.

“The two-wheeler rider came under the wheels of our bus. There is no fault from our side. As per provisions, if a pedestrian or vehicle is hit by a KSRTC bus, we will compensate. But in this case, the two-wheeler rider came and fell under the wheels of the moving bus,” claimed a senior KSRTC official.

Meanwhile, the victim’s daughter, Vinitha, told reporters that when she was riding, she lost balance after encountering a pothole. She fell down along with her mother, who was run over by the Shivamogga-bound KSRTC bus. The victim was rushed to ESI Hospital, where doctors said that there was internal bleeding and she was not responding to treatment.

