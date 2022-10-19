Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth loses control of bike, rams divider, pillion dies

Sana Sahiba is a resident of Chinnappa Garden, near Benson Town, and was a PU student of a private college in Fraser Town.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Birthday celebrations turned tragic for a youngster after he rammed his bike into the road divider on Jakkur flyover. His pillion, 20-year-old Sana Sahiba died, while his right hand was severed and his condition is said to be critical.

The accident occurred on KIA Road in Yelahanka traffic police limits. It was Zeeshan’s birthday on Tuesday, and the duo was going on a ride towards the airport, when he lost control of the bike and rammed the road divider. Sahiba sustained fatal head injuries, while Zeeshan’s right hand was severed at the shoulder due to the impact.

Sana Sahiba is a resident of Chinnappa Garden, near Benson Town, and was a PU student of a private college in Fraser Town. “Both were rushed to hospital, where Sahiba was declared brought dead. Zeeshan is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical. Overspeeding is the reason for the accident,” Yelahanka traffic police added.

mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
