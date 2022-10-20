Residents at war as ministers’ quarters release waste water

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A major tussle is brewing between ministers staying at the prestigious Seven Ministers’ Quarters and residents of Palace Cross Road. Though these quarters are upscale mansions, allotted only to top ministers, they do not have a sewage treatment plant (STP) or a rain harvesting system.

Quite irksomely for the residents of Palace Cross Road behind the quarters, ‘waste water’ from the ministers’ residences is released onto their road. Heavy rain in Bengaluru over the last few days that has flooded parts of the quarters has only worsened the problem.

The residents on the road said that they have been complaining over the years about the continuous flow of waste water from the ministers’ quarters. It has led to the growth of moss on the road, making it extremely slippery and a nightmare to walk on, especially in patches where the streetlights are inadequate, they added. While some residents complained to the BBMP and no corrective action was taken, while others blocked the outlet from where the water was flowing onto the road.

The residents said that on Wednesday, BBMP and PWD engineers visited the quarters and they were heard saying that they would remove the blocked outlet and let the waste water run on the road again. The residents pointed out that a maternity hospital is situated nearby and the waste water could cause infections to patients. As the PWD is getting ready to break open the outlet, the residents are preparing for a showdown on Thursday. The PWD jurisdictional engineer confirmed that the BBMP team visited the spot.

BBMP to build open channel

BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad, who too confirmed the engineers’ visit, said they are planning to construct an open channel from the quarters to a nearby drain and water will not be discharged on the road like earlier. But the residents are not convinced.

“How will it be if someone discharges waste water onto your road and builds a drain,” asked Dr Parvati Javali, a resident. Another resident Shruti said, “The Seven Ministers’ Quarters should have their own STP and rain water harvesting systems, and not dirty the locality of others.”

“How can they allow filthy water from their mansions to submerge our homes,” asked an angry Raheja.

