Tampered e-seals can affect national security: Karnataka HC

It was alleged that the e-seals supplied by the petitioner-company were passing Customs clearance even when they were not in a locked condition, and were tampered with regularly.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:55 AM

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that containers passing muster without getting scanned at Customs, can result in a catastrophic effect on the security of the nation, which should not be permitted to be compromised “come what may”, the Karnataka High Court said, dismissing the petition filed by city based M/s ib Track Solutions Private Limited and its director Sudhendra Dhakanikote, questioning the crime registered by the Directorat e of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “I don’t find any merit to interfere or interdict the investigation against the petitioners, as any interference would amount to putting a premium on the acts of the petitioners, for having compromised the security of the nation.”

It was alleged that the e-seals supplied by the petitioner-company were passing Customs clearance even when they were not in a locked condition, and were tampered with regularly. It was also alleged that the petitioner had switched off tampering alerts that led the containers with tampered seals also to get exported, which had serious ramifications for the economy and security of the nation. Since March 2018, it was found that approximately 832 seals of the company were faulty, and the tamper alarm had been switched off. Therefore, DRI registered a crime against the petitioners under Information Technology Act and IPC, before Indiranagar Police Station in July 2019.

The court said what passes through the container, if not detected, can pose a serious threat to the nation. The answers given by the second petitioner, Sudhendra, would shock the conscience of the court, at what he says “they did in their business interest”. Counsel for the Centre said revenue loss is among the possibilities arising out of tampering of seals, but the major concern is risk to security.

