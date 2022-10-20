Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman overpowers attacker, escapes rape bid in church

A 40-year-old man who tried to rape a woman inside a church near St Philomena’s Hospital, was arrested by Ashoknagar police.

Published: 20th October 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old man who tried to rape a woman inside a church near St Philomena’s Hospital, was arrested by Ashoknagar police. Police have found that the accused is a habitual offender who targeted women, and took him into custody for further interrogation. The incident took place on September 10, when the woman, who is the wife of the caretaker of the church, went in to switch off the lights and lock the doors. The accused threatened her at knife-point and made her sit in a chair. He then tried to rape her. After managing to overpower him, she came out screaming.

On hearing her, her husband rushed towards the church and saw the accused running outside. When the husband tried to catch him, the accused ran into a Ganesha idol procession and managed to escape. The husband knew the accused as he would often meet. The accused was identified as William Prakash. He had attempted to rape the 29-year-old victim on September 10, between 9.45pm and 10.30pm. The woman’s family stays near the church.

She filed the complaint almost six days after the incident, claiming that she was scared of the consequences. The police had a tough time catching the accused as he had no fixed place to stay and kept wandering from one place to the other. “The accused held the victim at knife-point for almost 45 minutes. He had pointed the knife to her throat.

As she pushed and tried to run, he attacked her with the knife. Luckily, she was not harmed. The accused followed her but escaped after seeing her husband. A Ganesha idol procession was passing by the church and the accused ran to join it,” said an officer who is part of investigations. A case of assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. Further investigations are on.

