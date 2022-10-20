Youth held for trying to kill painter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old employee of an online food app has been arrested by the Viveknagar police for attempting to kill a 30-year-old man. Both the accused and the victim were under the influence of alcohol and the latter was the first to start the fight. The accused has been identified as Daniel Dominic, a resident of Vannarapet. He had attacked Yogesh, 28, a resident of Ejipura at 3 am on Monday. Yogesh, a painter, along with his friend was drinking while sitting on the pavement. Dominic was partying in a nearby building. The victim stopped the accused who was returning home asking for water. The accused after giving a water bottle, tried to go. The victim, by not letting the accused go, tried to attack him with a lethal weapon after getting to know that he was from a different area. In self-defence, the accused pulled the knife and attacked the victim.