28 shopkeepers held for parking on footpaths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The east division traffic police have cracked down on shopkeepers, especially those running garages and second-hand car businesses, who parked their vehicles on footpaths and in and around the place of business obstructing the vehicular movement and causing inconvenience to pedestrians. As many as 28 shopkeepers were arrested and released on bail and are bound over by a security deposit of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

DCP (Traffic-East) Kala Krishnaswamy said 44 FIRs have been registered in the last one month and action has been initiated against 28 people. “As per section 107 of the CrPC, they are bounded not to repeat it. If they are found parking vehicles haphazardly again, their security deposit will be forfeited,” she said. “Though they were warned and made to pay a fine for no parking, they did not mend their ways. Hence, cases have been registered against them,” he added.

