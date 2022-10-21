Home Cities Bengaluru

Bannerghatta Biological Park vets battle to save unwell tiger cub abandoned by parents

The zoo administration and veterinarians at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) have a delicate task at hand.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:43 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The zoo administration and veterinarians at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) have a delicate task at hand. They are trying to save a seven-month-old tiger cub which is being hand-reared in the zoo veterinary hospital.

Born on February 22, 2022, the cub was abandoned by her parents Anushka and Mithun as she had birth defects. When she fell ill and started slipping into coma, the veterinarians examined her closely. She was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease and cataract.

BBP veterinarian Dr Umashankar said that ophthalmologists have been consulted and medical treatment for removal of cataract has begun. She is being administered eye drops and medicines to cure her cataract. “She is too small to undergo a surgery on the eye and for removal of the cyst. Medical examination revealed that water gets filled in her abdomen which is removed by using syringes. We are in talks with veterinarians in other Indian and overseas zoos to find a cure for her,” he said.

Even as many visitors, including some influential people, have shown interest in adopting her, the zoo management has decided not to part with the cub as they are not sure how long it will live.

“She is recovering slowly with the help of medicines and health supplements. While some say she will not survive for more than three months, others say she will live for three years. The cub is not for public display,” he added.

Veterinarians say that operating on the cyst does not mean that it will not recur. So they are looking for a permanent solution. They are also in talks with veterinarians from Malaysia.

  • R S Chakravarti
    Better euthanise this cub.
    14 hours ago reply
