Congress leaders protest, demand protection for Thiruvalluvar statue

Congress leaders KJ George, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and
their supporters held a protest at the Thiruvalluvar statue in Ulsoor on Thursday.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders KJ George, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and
their supporters held a protest at the Thiruvalluvar statue in Ulsoor on Thursday. The leaders alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party supporters demolished the platform and compound wall here recently and demanded protection for the statue.

It is said that development in and around the statue taken up at the local level deliberately covered the name board with the inauguration details of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.This reportedly enraged the BJP supporters and on Wednesday, the compound wall and structure covering the names on stone was razed.

Former minister KJ George said the statue of the Tamil poet was unveiled during the Congress regime but the BJP played politics and put Yediyurappa’s name during their rule, but the Congress did not protest.
“Congress respects Thiruvalluvar and other great reformers. When BJP removed the old plaque at the statue containing S Bangarappa’s and my name, we kept silent. For us, the statue was important as we also see Thiruvalluvar as our guru,” said George.

