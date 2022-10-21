Housing Minister Somanna inspects flyover work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing Minister V Somanna inspected West of Chord Road flyover work on Thursday, and directed BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath to ensure that the project is completed by the end of November. The project is worth Rs 54 crore and once completed, it will ease traffic to and from Basaveshwara Nagar and Shivanagara and will make travel smooth between Mysuru Road to Yeshwanthpur. According to the Palike, the project is part of the signal-free corridor project.

