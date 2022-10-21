Home Cities Bengaluru

IMD forecasts rain in Bengaluru for next two days

In wake of the formation of systems, officials have issued an alert for district administrations to look out for water logging and damages.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:37 AM

A biker navigates through a waterlogged road at Sultanpet in Bengaluru following heavy downpour on Wednesday night

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have stated that South West Monsoon is active over interior Karnataka and have issued a yellow alert for two days over coastal, north and south interior Karnataka.

In wake of the formation of systems, officials have issued an alert for district administrations to look out for water logging and damages. They have also forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Bengaluru and surrounding areas for the next two days.

According to IMD, a low-pressure area has formed over North Andaman Sea, adjoining areas of South Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and then into a deep depression on October 23.

There is also a north-south trough from Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast and a cyclonic circulation over east central Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast extending up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

